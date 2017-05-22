22nd May 2017

One thing and one only (Andy Holt)

0 comments, , by , in Readers' Views

The SNP are making a huge fuss over Alistair Carmichael’s lie about the leaking of a conversation between Nicola Sturgeon and the French ambassador in which she is alleged to have expressed her preference for the return of David Cameron to Downing Street.

There are three reasons for this behaviour. First, to cover up the fact that if Nicola did indeed utter such an heretical view, she should by rights be cast into outer darkness (support of vile Tory toff, Etonian, Bullingdon Club member etc).

Second, to cover the paucity and failure of actual policies, more than adequately displayed at the SNP museum roadshow (a race to the bottom for Scottish education, the £178,000,000 rural payments computer fiasco, the now abandoned named person scheme etc).

Third, to go on repeating the accusation ad infinitum and ad nauseam hoping that something will stick long enough to seriously taint the rival.

However, if telling a lie makes one a liar, who among us is so pure as to be qualified to caste the first stone? Not Ms Sturgeon and her acolytes. (Once in a generation referendum anybody?)

Make no mistake, this election is about one thing and one only for the SNP, independence. Their sole raison d’etre. At any cost.

And that price will undoubtedly include not only the fishing industry but our real independence and the chance to once more control our own destiny.

The idea that Scotland will retain her independence in Europe? Not tenable. In the EU Brussels rules, OK?

Andy Holt
North House,
Papa Stour.

Tags:
Alistair Carmichael
Andy Holt
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Alistair Carmichael, Andy Holt, Nicola Sturgeon and SNP

Winnie would have signed (Tavish Scott)
Winnie would have signed (Tavish Scott)
20/05/2017
Poor show by local Labour (Brian Smith)
Poor show by local Labour (Brian Smith)
20/05/2017
Staggering ignorance (John Tulloch)
Staggering ignorance (John Tulloch)
19/05/2017
How exactly did he help? (Ouaine Bain)
How exactly did he help? (Ouaine Bain)
19/05/2017
New political leader, Coastguard dog rescue and Fetlar fire
New political leader, Coastguard dog rescue and Fetlar fire
19/05/2017
SNP’s Miriam and Mhairi show packs out the museum twice
SNP’s Miriam and Mhairi show packs out the museum twice
18/05/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top