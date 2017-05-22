One thing and one only (Andy Holt)

The SNP are making a huge fuss over Alistair Carmichael’s lie about the leaking of a conversation between Nicola Sturgeon and the French ambassador in which she is alleged to have expressed her preference for the return of David Cameron to Downing Street.

There are three reasons for this behaviour. First, to cover up the fact that if Nicola did indeed utter such an heretical view, she should by rights be cast into outer darkness (support of vile Tory toff, Etonian, Bullingdon Club member etc).

Second, to cover the paucity and failure of actual policies, more than adequately displayed at the SNP museum roadshow (a race to the bottom for Scottish education, the £178,000,000 rural payments computer fiasco, the now abandoned named person scheme etc).

Third, to go on repeating the accusation ad infinitum and ad nauseam hoping that something will stick long enough to seriously taint the rival.

However, if telling a lie makes one a liar, who among us is so pure as to be qualified to caste the first stone? Not Ms Sturgeon and her acolytes. (Once in a generation referendum anybody?)

Make no mistake, this election is about one thing and one only for the SNP, independence. Their sole raison d’etre. At any cost.

And that price will undoubtedly include not only the fishing industry but our real independence and the chance to once more control our own destiny.

The idea that Scotland will retain her independence in Europe? Not tenable. In the EU Brussels rules, OK?

Andy Holt

North House,

Papa Stour.