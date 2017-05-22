Police enquiries after Nazi flag raised at Burra hall

A Nazi flag has been displayed at a charity disco in Burra this weekend – with police making enquiries into the incident.

Local disco firm Kaleidoscope Disco said it was outraged by the incident which happened during the Kaleidoscope Disco/Roka Djs event on Saturday night to raise money for defibrillators for the community.

Pictures of the flag have been posted on social media with today’s Scottish Sun featuring the story on its front page.

It is understood several requests were made before the flag was taken down.

Kaleidoscope Disco’s Stuart Anderson issued a statement on Facebook, stating: “The committee and members of kaleidoscope disco would like to express our disgust and outrage at the display of a Nazi banner at our event in Burra last night.

“Our disco exists to promote charitable causes throughout our islands and will never condone exclusive or divisive attitudes.”

The police said they had not received any complaints about the incident however they were aware of it and “enquiries will be carried out”.