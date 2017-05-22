22nd May 2017

Woman remanded after facing fire raising charge

A woman has been remanded in custody after appearing in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court accused of wilful fire-raising.

Claire Antonio, 22, of Lerwick appeared from custody on a petition alleging the offence.
She is also accused of contravening Section 27 1(b) of the Criminal Procedure Scotland Act 1995, which relates to a failure to comply with bail conditions.

Antonio made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination.

She is expected to reappear in court next week.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

