Woman remanded after facing fire raising charge

A woman has been remanded in custody after appearing in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court accused of wilful fire-raising.

Claire Antonio, 22, of Lerwick appeared from custody on a petition alleging the offence.

She is also accused of contravening Section 27 1(b) of the Criminal Procedure Scotland Act 1995, which relates to a failure to comply with bail conditions.

Antonio made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination.

She is expected to reappear in court next week.