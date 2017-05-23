23rd May 2017

Cope preserves its future with takeover of chutney company

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Back (from left): Darren Johnson, Allison Miller, Robbie Inkster, Mark Chivers and Hannah Simpson. Front: Renata Sinclair, Joanne Anderson, Katrina Wiseman (HIE), Ingrid Webb (Cope chief executive), Sarah Hutchison and Nadine Samuel. Photo: Ben Mullay (courtesy of HIE)

Lerwick-based social enterprise Cope Ltd is taking over award-winning local food and drink company Shetlandeli.

Cope has received a grant of more than £122,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) that helped fund the takeover. It will also allow the not-for-profit organisation to create a marketing manager’s post, fund a website and develop its services to attract customers internationally.

Shetlandeli was set up by Jill Franklin two years ago and makes a range of chutneys and preserves. Ms Franklin employed a small team to create the pickles – working out of the Skeld Hall kitchens. Its piccalilli, Muckle Flugga, won silver in Best Product award at the Speciality Fine Food Show, and ale chutney Valhalla won a Great Taste Award, both in 2015.

It is now part of Cope’s commercial operation that was already made up of five enterprises which employ 50 people.

The marketing manager will be tasked with developing the website with a view to accessing to international markets for the Shetland Soap Company and the Shetland Kitchen Compnay.

The organisation offers work and support for adults with disabilities and helps them learn new skills with a total of 100 skill development sessions every week for 24 people. The new funding has come from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Ms Webb said: “People with learning disabilities are valuable to our communities and societies and this funding will assist us to build on what has already been
achieved.

“We are very proud to work alongside agencies such as HIE which supports us to produce amazing products by amazing people.”

Head of business at HIE, Katrina Wiseman, said: “Social enterprises make a huge contribution to tackling some of the social and environmental challenges facing communities. Each Cope enterprise provides a range of volunteer skill development placements and supported employee positions.”

All profits and surpluses from goods sold by Cope are reinvested back in the company.

Tags:
COPE Ltd
HIE
Shetlandeli
Social Enterprise

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about COPE Ltd, HIE, Shetlandeli and Social Enterprise

Mixed response to Scottish government U-turn on HIE
Mixed response to Scottish government U-turn on HIE
31/03/2017
Government criticised for ‘obstructing openness’ over plans for HIE centralisation
Government criticised for ‘obstructing openness’ over plans for HIE centralisation
08/03/2017
Crerar report slammed as an end to Highlands and Islands decision-making
Crerar report slammed as an end to Highlands and Islands decision-making
23/02/2017
Scottish government refuses to walk away from HIE plans
Scottish government refuses to walk away from HIE plans
20/01/2017
Isles politicians welcome Scottish government defeat over HIE proposals
Isles politicians welcome Scottish government defeat over HIE proposals
18/01/2017
SNP plans for enterprise agency are dismissed as ‘deeply insulting’ to senior HIE management
SNP plans for enterprise agency are dismissed as ‘deeply insulting’ to senior HIE management
13/01/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top