23rd May 2017

Experimental folkie Martha Wainwright confirms Lerwick concert

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright will play Mareel on Wednesday 5th July as part of a select UK tour.

Martha Wainwright

Born in New York City to folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, she is part of an impressive musical dynasty. She often collaborates with her brother Rufus and recently recorded the Juno-nominated Songs in the Dark with her half-sister Lucy Wainwright Roche.

She has toured her music around the world to sold-out audiences on several continents, and this will be her first visit to Shetland.

Shetland Arts programme manager Floortje Matthew said: “We are incredibly excited about this rare opportunity to bring Martha and her full band up to Shetland for what promises to be an exceptional gig.

“Martha is a dynamic songwriter and performer with a strong folk heritage and exceptional voice – as well as being a fearless experimenter and collaborator. I’m delighted to welcome a musician of such a high calibre and international renown to Mareel.”

Released in November 2016, Wainwright’s latest album Goodnight City has been heralded as her best record yet. This album returns to the rawness of her first release and includes her own compositions as well as songs written by other notable artists including Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Rufus Wainwright and Michael Ondaatje.

Tickets will be available from Friday.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top