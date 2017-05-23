Experimental folkie Martha Wainwright confirms Lerwick concert

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright will play Mareel on Wednesday 5th July as part of a select UK tour.

Born in New York City to folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, she is part of an impressive musical dynasty. She often collaborates with her brother Rufus and recently recorded the Juno-nominated Songs in the Dark with her half-sister Lucy Wainwright Roche.

She has toured her music around the world to sold-out audiences on several continents, and this will be her first visit to Shetland.

Shetland Arts programme manager Floortje Matthew said: “We are incredibly excited about this rare opportunity to bring Martha and her full band up to Shetland for what promises to be an exceptional gig.

“Martha is a dynamic songwriter and performer with a strong folk heritage and exceptional voice – as well as being a fearless experimenter and collaborator. I’m delighted to welcome a musician of such a high calibre and international renown to Mareel.”

Released in November 2016, Wainwright’s latest album Goodnight City has been heralded as her best record yet. This album returns to the rawness of her first release and includes her own compositions as well as songs written by other notable artists including Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Rufus Wainwright and Michael Ondaatje.

Tickets will be available from Friday.