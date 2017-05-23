23rd May 2017

NHS Shetland drops plans for majority of patients to travel on ferry

NHS Shetland drops plans for majority of patients to travel on ferry
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

NHS Shetland has dropped plans to make the ferry the default option for patients – with the health board agreeing to accept a new deal from Loganair.

Board members unanimously agreed to push ahead with the offer today which will save about £300,000 a year from NHS Shetland’s £2.8 million patient travel budget.

Health chiefs are also hoping to save a further £250,000 by cutting the number of patients needing to travel to the mainland for treatment.

The decision comes after the board was met with heavy criticism for announcing plans for up to 80 per cent of patients to travel on the ferry and in a bid to save £1million a year.

But after further discussions, meeting papers today said the plan would instead to save about £600,000.

NHS Shetland chief executive Ralph Roberts said the views of the public had been taken on board, with more than 1,000 signatures being clocked up through local petitions against the change.

Accepting the Loganair deal was “the best way of delivering services quickly”, Mr Roberts said and maintained patient choice for patients.

After the meeting, Mr Roberts said patients could choose whether to take the plane or the ferry for appointments.

“What we were clear about in March was that we were pursuing the ferry option but we were going to continue progressing negotiations with Loganair, and I think if I’m being honest, I think that got lost a little bit in the comments that were being made, and that’s what we have done,” he said.

The deal is initially for 12 months, and discussions with Loganair will continue.

Mr Roberts said the health board will still have to find significant savings despite the Loganair offer.

More work also needs to be done with staff and the public to refine criteria for escorts.

“The budget of the NHS will always be constrained in some way and we will need to continue to look at that,” Mr Roberts said.

“That has got harder over the last ten years and I’m sure looking forward that it is going to be equally challenging.

“We’ve probably dealt with a lot of the easier savings if any saving can be called that. We’re getting to looking at the way we’re delivering services and what that means and I think we need to have a discussion with the community and what that means for services locally.”

More in this week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Health board
Loganair
NHS Shetland
Patient travel

AboutAdam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Health board, Loganair, NHS Shetland and Patient travel

Health board suffers ‘no direct impact’ from cyber attack
Health board suffers ‘no direct impact’ from cyber attack
15/05/2017
Double blow for mental health service as two psychiatric doctors quit NHS Shetland
Double blow for mental health service as two psychiatric doctors quit NHS Shetland
11/05/2017
Patient travel row leads to improved funding call
Patient travel row leads to improved funding call
26/04/2017
Times reporter relives terrifying moment plane ‘seemed to drop’
Times reporter relives terrifying moment plane ‘seemed to drop’
24/04/2017
Alternative plans are being explored over patient travel
Alternative plans are being explored over patient travel
18/04/2017
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
18/04/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top