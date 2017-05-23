WATCH: Shetlander Drew Garrick on life in Glasgow

In the latest in The Shetland Times’ Spaekin Shetland series student engineer Drew Garrick talks about life in the city.

Drew talks about studying, jazz, politics and the differences between city living and life back home.

This video was created by University of the West of Scotland students Margaret Gilmour and Kirsty Feerick. It is part of a project between the university and The Shetland Times which explores how young Shetlanders, both at home and living away from the isles, stay up-to-date with the news.