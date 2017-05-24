Album launch for talented young musician Hall

Talented local young composer Lewis Hall will launch his new album Murmur at Quarff Hall on Thursday 22nd June.

Hall is one of Shetland’s most exciting young composers, creating music which is at once cinematic in scope and yet beautifully minimalist and ambient in quality.

Trained as a pianist and bass player, Lewis studied music at Mareel and recorded his debut album at the venue’s recording studio. With Murmur he wanted to get away from the polished, straight sound of many classical albums and create a different kind of atmosphere.

For the Quarff performance Lewis will be accompanied by Matthew Adam and Hannah Adamson with support by Adam.

Tickets are available and copies of the album can be pre-booked with the ticket.