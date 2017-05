A motorist had to swerve onto the side of the road to avoid a collision with a vehicle overtaking a line of traffic near the Halfway House, sparking a police appeal for information.

Officers say the incident occurred on the A970 a few miles north of the landmark at about 12.50pm today.

A “dark coloured vehicle overtook a car, van and articulated lorry”, according to police. Anyone with information should contact Lerwick Police Station on 101.