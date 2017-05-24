Fantastic nonsense (John Tulloch)

Jonathan Wills’ latest epistle on the fishing is lyrically-spun, fantastic nonsense.

Neither the EU nor Fisheries Commissioner Karmenu Vella has any incentive to “harden their view” against Scotland. Quite the opposite applies.

The SNP are acting as pro-EU insurgents, trying to derail the UK government’s Brexit negotiations. Any electoral success for the SNP will help EU negotiators.

Commissioner Vella is merely re-stating the normal EU rules for entry.

Dr Wills admits it took four years to get the Commission to “seem to understand the problem” (The Shetland Times, Sounding Off) regarding its inane “no discards” rule, yet he expects Shetland voters to believe that he will next persuade the European Parliament to initiate a revision of the CFP? How many decades must we wait for that?

Even if he succeeds in persuading the European Parliament – for which Scotland must already be a full EU member and have accepted the CFP, in full – it will get him nowhere. Legislation is initiated by the EU Commission and approved by parliament. Parliament can only amend proposals, not initiate them. The ultimate power lies with the European Council, comprising EU heads of state, which finally accepts new legislation into law.

If this is the level of argument put to the Scottish government on behalf of Shetland by leading SIC councillors at forums such as Our islands, Our Future (OIOF), it’s little wonder that, four years and 15 summits on, voters see such a depressing outcome – zero progress, not a single, tangible gain.

Dr Wills described OIOF as a “political triumph”. Maybe so, but for whom?

John Tulloch

Lyndon, Arrochar.