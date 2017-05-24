24th May 2017

Fantastic nonsense (John Tulloch)

0 comments, , by , in Readers' Views

Jonathan Wills’ latest epistle on the fishing is lyrically-spun, fantastic nonsense.

Neither the EU nor Fisheries Commissioner Karmenu Vella has any incentive to “harden their view” against Scotland. Quite the opposite applies.

The SNP are acting as pro-EU insurgents, trying to derail the UK government’s Brexit negotiations. Any electoral success for the SNP will help EU negotiators.

Commissioner Vella is merely re-stating the normal EU rules for entry.

Dr Wills admits it took four years to get the Commission to “seem to understand the problem” (The Shetland Times, Sounding Off) regarding its inane “no discards” rule, yet he expects Shetland voters to believe that he will next persuade the European Parliament to initiate a revision of the CFP? How many decades must we wait for that?

Even if he succeeds in persuading the European Parliament – for which Scotland must already be a full EU member and have accepted the CFP, in full – it will get him nowhere. Legislation is initiated by the EU Commission and approved by parliament. Parliament can only amend proposals, not initiate them. The ultimate power lies with the European Council, comprising EU heads of state, which finally accepts new legislation into law.

If this is the level of argument put to the Scottish government on behalf of Shetland by leading SIC councillors at forums such as Our islands, Our Future (OIOF), it’s little wonder that, four years and 15 summits on, voters see such a depressing outcome – zero progress, not a single, tangible gain.

Dr Wills described OIOF as a “political triumph”. Maybe so, but for whom?

John Tulloch

Lyndon, Arrochar.

Tags:
EU
European Parliament
John Tulloch
Jonathan Wills
Karmenu Vella
SIC

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about EU, European Parliament, John Tulloch, Jonathan Wills, Karmenu Vella and SIC

Attitudes have hardened (Jonathan Wills)
Attitudes have hardened (Jonathan Wills)
24/05/2017
SOUNDING OFF: Brett is best bet for future of fisheries, argues Wills
SOUNDING OFF: Brett is best bet for future of fisheries, argues Wills
22/05/2017
It’s a dirty business (James J Paton)
It’s a dirty business (James J Paton)
20/05/2017
New SIC leader Smith vows to work for whole community
New SIC leader Smith vows to work for whole community
19/05/2017
Tories pledge support for big isles windfarm projects
Tories pledge support for big isles windfarm projects
19/05/2017
Staggering ignorance (John Tulloch)
Staggering ignorance (John Tulloch)
19/05/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top