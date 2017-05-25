Driving instructor fined for dangerous overtaking

An experienced driving instructor was fined £250 and given five penalty points at Lerwick Sheriff Court after admitting to a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

On Wednesday the court heard how Charles Smith, 71, of Setter, Sandwick, forced two cars to perform an emergency stop after attempting to overtake the slow-moving car in front of him.

Both the oncoming car and the car being overtaken had to come to a stop to avoid a collision. The incident occurred on 22nd February this year, near the Cunningsburgh Primary School.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that his client had been caught out by a “momentary blind spot” and had been “totally up front” about the incident when contacted by the police.