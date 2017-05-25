PODCAST: Gibbie Fraser – memories of a Shetland whaler
Shetland ex-Whalers Association chairman, Gibbie Fraser shares some of his memories of the industry.
His stories range from the difficulties encountered on the long trips to South Georgia with the Southern Venturer expedition and hammering ice from the vessels to sharing drinks with monkeys!
It’s a fascinating listen so it’s well worth clearing some time to settle down and hear Gibbie regale you with memories of going to the whaling.