Health board U-turn, Swan troubles and a councillor’s cold shoulder claims

• NHS Shetland has dropped plans to make the ferry the default option for patients heading south for appointments

• An isles teenager who fled from the Manchester Arena and helped to reunite a young girl with her mother has spoken of her horror

• Flexible friends prove entertaining as the circus comes to town

• A councillor has claimed she was given the cold shoulder by fellow members after failing to secure a place on any of the SIC’s committees

• Scientist’s work could have huge impact on carbon capture, cancer drugs and microelectronics

• Swan Trust has gained £3,000, but fears have been voiced she may be sold off because of funding cuts

• Election candidates answer the big questions put to them

• Sustainable Shetland says it will remain steadfast against Viking Energy project after Conservatives gave election backing to big windfarm projects

• Bressay’s fortunes are on the up with the transformation of the former primary school into a community hub