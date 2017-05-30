No SNP sell-out (Jonathan Wills)
Your report on Alistair Carmichael’s visit to Whalsay quotes an un-named resident of Da Bonnie Isle as saying the SNP would “sell out” the fishing industry “if they got their independence and get back into Europe”.
In fact, the sell-out occurred 44 years ago when a Tory government took us into Europe without negotiating a proper agreement to safeguard the UK fishing fleet.
Forty-two years ago, a Labour government renegotiated the terms of British entry to the then European Common Market, but failed to get a better deal for the fishermen of Whalsay, or Fraserburgh or Brixham or anywhere else. The SNP pointed this out at the time. So much for the “SNP sell-out”.
In all the various treaty negotiations since then, the SNP delegation in the European Parliament has repeatedly criticised the defects of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and consistently argued the case for improvements, but now we’re told the party has “absolutely no consideration” for Whalsay.
The financially disastrous, draconian and ill-considered “discards ban”, which will bankrupt most Shetland whitefish trawlers if it is fully implemented in 2019, was agreed by the European Council of Ministers while Mr Carmichael was a cabinet minister in the Tory/Lib Dem coalition government.
I know Mr Carmichael is sincere in his opposition to the worst effects of the CFP. There are, however, two questions he needs to answer: What did he do about it when he was in government for five years? And what could he do about it next week, if he were returned as a member of the Liberal Democrat rump in Westminster, where his party would be without any influence – unless they joined another Tory junta?
It will not have escaped Whalsay’s notice that the terms of the CFP are approved at the European Council of Ministers, where Scotland does not have a seat but the UK does.
If Scotland were represented at the top table things would be rather different. As it is, the Scottish government’s influence over fisheries is limited to implementing decisions taken by UK governments (in which the fisheries minister is usually the lowest form of ministerial life).
But the “sell-out” story fits the “SNP-bad” message, which seems to be the last shot in Mr Carmichael’s panic-stricken locker.
Jonathan Wills
Sundside,
Bressay.
The CFP is non negotiable you accept it terms on entry. The SNP know this but still want to join. This tells you what the SNP think of the fishing industry never mind the BS spouted by Jonathan it is a take it or leave it deal and the SNP want desperately to take it.
P.S. you were making multiple trips to Brussels Jonathan as SHetlands man on the spot so to speak and yet you never managed to get across to the EU just how damaging their ill thought out policy was going to be to peripheral regions like us.
Here we go again Jonathan stirring it up and making it all as clear as mud. He is again forgetting Commissioner Vella’s letter which says Scotland will have to join the EU and accept the CFP or no membership.
Edward Heath may well have sold the British fishing industry down the river all those years ago but Jonathan conveniently forgets one very important fact. Mrs Thatcher renegotiated the UKs share of the fish caught in our waters so we got a bigger share. But the CFP has not been amended in any serious form since its concept and Sturgeon will not have the clout that Thatcher had so Scotland can say goodbye to its fishing industry under the stewardship of the SNP.
As far as fishing goes, it is “SNP bad” the fact Miriam has not signed up to the fishermen’s pledge speaks a thousand words. In last weeks Times there was a letter from Magnie Stewart which shows just how unbelievably naive the SNP are if they think they can change the CFP and Magnie has forgotten more than Jonathan or the SNP will ever know about the fishing industry in Shetland.
What utter tripe.
Neither the Tories nor Harold Wilson “sold out the fishing”. “Common access to fisheries” became EU law in 1970, immediately before official acceptance of the UK’s application to join the then EEC. That meant, as a new entrant, the UK was obliged to accept the policy.
We are leaving the EU and CFP now but the SNP objects and want to rejoin.
The CFP is still non-negotiable, yet the SNP claim that, rejoining the EU with independence, they will “radically renegotiate” it.
Even though EU Fisheries Commissioner Vella explained in his recent letter, “…. an opt out from an exclusive competence area as the Common Fisheries Policy goes beyond a mere adjustment to the Treaties that may be justified by the admission of a new Member State”, the SNP continue to make their false claim, hence the accusations of a planned “sell-out”.
The SNP’s intention to “pull the wool” with Shetland voters is crystal clear.