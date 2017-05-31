31st May 2017

Last ‘floatel’ leaves Lerwick Harbour

The last of the accommodation barges used during the construction of the Shetland Gas Plant left Lerwick Harbour today.

The Limassol-registered tug Mustang tows the Bibby Stockholm away from Lerwick on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Sinclair

The Bibby Stockholm was towed away the Cypriot-registered tug Mustang, assisted by the harbour vessels Kebister and Knab.

The barge has been unoccupied, save for a security guard, for over a year.

According to Lerwick Port Authority the Bibby Stockholm had brought in welcome revenue, which had been reinvested, but would now free up valuable berthing space for other vessels.

Accommodation Barge
Bibby Stockholm
Lerwick Harbour. Shetland Gas Plant

