Anderson High School teacher Kirsti Leask and SIC Active Schools coordinator Sanna Aitken are two of the Shetland netball team’s top performing players.

They were recently selected to take part in Netball Scotland’s Performance League, which acts as a bridge between local and elite level competition.

The duo speak to host Thor Holt and educate him on the “ways and whys” of Shetland netball and explain what they hope to achieve with the new-found skills they have developed on the back of the performance league.