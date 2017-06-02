2nd June 2017

Election coverage, barge departs and councillors expenses

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Comprehensive election coverage as we go doorstepping with five of the six candidates vying for a Westminster seat as well as coverage from two hustings.

• Optimistic outlook for LPA as final “floatel” used in construction of gas plant leaves the isles.

• AHS pupils producing book to commemorate old school appeal for photos and stories.

• Councillors expenses and allowances for the 2016/17 year have been revealed.

• Shetland’s young athletes gear up for this weekend’s junior inter-county clash with Orkney.

… and much more.

