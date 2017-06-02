North Road will close on Sunday for surface work

The main A970 North Road out of Lerwick, above Sutherland’s Garage, will be closed on Sunday for surface dressing.

According to Shetland Islands Council the closure is “to ensure the safety of roadworkers and to give the dressing sufficient time to bond to the road surface”.

The alternative route for Scalloway and the North and West Mainland will be through the old North Road, via Gremista Brae and Ladies Drive.

The council said the road surface dressing, which involves the controversial chipping procedure, had finished in the South Mainland. Work was now moving to the Central Mainland and Lerwick.