2nd June 2017

North Road will close on Sunday for surface work

The main A970 North Road out of Lerwick, above Sutherland’s Garage, will be closed on Sunday for surface dressing.

According to Shetland Islands Council the closure is “to ensure the safety of roadworkers and to give the dressing sufficient time to bond to the road surface”.

The alternative route for Scalloway and the North and West Mainland will be through the old North Road, via Gremista Brae and Ladies Drive.

The council said the road surface dressing, which involves the controversial chipping procedure, had finished in the South Mainland. Work was now moving to the Central Mainland and Lerwick.

Tags:
Lerwick
North Road
Shetland Islands Council

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

