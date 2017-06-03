3rd June 2017

New education heads “impressed” with Anderson progress

New education committee chair George Smith and vice chair Theo Smith have had their first tour of the new Anderson High School since taking up their posts last month.

The tour was arranged to allow the councillors leading the committee to view the latest stage of building work.

At present much of the work on the upper floors has been completed with the focus now on the lower floors. Work on classrooms requiring specialist installations, such as the ICT and science, is also now underway.

The councillors also visited the new halls of residence where many of the bedrooms are now complete and work is in progress to complete common areas such as the games rooms, study room and the dining area.

George Smith, Helen Budge, Trevor Smith, Theo Smith and Mark Clarke take in the view overlooking the new library space. Photo: SIC

George Smith said: “It’s been around six months since I last visited the site and I am impressed with the quality of the continuing work in both buildings.

“It’s been great to see the layout of the school and to preview the learning environment that it will offer our young people once complete. As well as having modern teaching resources, there’s plenty of natural light too which will make it a pleasant space for staff and pupils alike.

“This will be a fantastic school for Shetland for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, around 20 S2 pupils from the Anderson High School also visited the school yesterday to plant trees donated by the Lerwick Port Authority.

The pupils are undertaking this environmental project as part of their work towards a John Muir Award.

