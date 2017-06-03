3rd June 2017

WATCH: Shetland and Orkney lock horns in junior inter-county

Swimming

Shetland have won the second event of the day by a margin of 20.5 points.

The 58.75-38.25 win in the pool gives the Blues an overall lead of 116.25-77.25 going into today’s final event – netball.

Athletics

Mhia Mouat and Katie Dinwoodie during record setting relay win. Photo: Charlotte Black

Shetland lead Orkney 57.5-39 after the first event of this year’s junior inter-county.

A tense encounter in the girls high jump saw Shetland’s Lucy Holden and Orkney’s Amy Davis both set junior inter-county records reaching a height of 1.61m. The previous record of 1.60m was set by Orkney’s Sarah MacPhail in 2013. Holden won gold for Shetland on countback.

Another new junior inter-county was also set in the girls 4x100m relay where Shetlands’ team of Mhia Mouat, Katie Dinwoodie, Laura Newbold and Tamar Moncrieff recorded a time of 50.1 seconds. The previous record of 50.4 seconds was set by Orkney in 2015.

• Check back later for updated scores following tonight’s netball match.

