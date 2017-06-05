Frightened of losing? (Jonathan Wills)
I can’t understand why the Liberal Democrats, Tories and Labour are so very, very exercised about having a second independence referendum once we know the terms of the Brexit “deal” (if there ever is one).
If their arguments are so persuasive, they’d win the referendum hands down and that would be the end of the matter. Can it be that they fear they’d lose?
Jonathan Wills
Sundside,
Bressay.
If the polls are to be believed the Scottish people don’t want another divisive independence referendum, either.
I notice that six of the last eight letters on here are from pro-SNP sources, four of them from Jonathan, himself. This smacks of desperation – not “frightened of losing”, by any chance, Jonathan?
It’s understandable, suppose, “Peak SNP” is well past and Jonathan’s reputation as a whizz political spin doctor has already taken a buffetting, following the Scalloway canvassing fiasco with the Shetland TImes.
If peak SNP is well past, John, how does that fit with the latest polls on the General Election which continue to show the SNP streets ahead? The SNP is quite simply the choice of the Scottish electorate.
Johnathan Wills, an endless pursuit of the SNP, “Holy Grail” of Independence, is a waste of political resource and also damaging to the credibility of Scotland as a stable place for business. The neverending bleat of the NATS about wicked Westminster “England” is becoming annoying. Scotland has already voted, regardless of, Wicked Tories, Wicked Brexit, fantastic Nicola, beautiful Miriam et al. , people want decent, honest government, not the neverending march to the cliff edge of Snatty independence, especially when that means immediate capitulation and surrender to Brussels. Does Scotland want to become the next Greece under the boot of Merkel, austerity with knobs on?
Mr Tinkler, who is to provide this decent, honest Government? The Conservatives with more cuts to decent people’s living standards or the busted flush Liberal-Democrats, still like king their substantial wounds, self-inflicted after their love- in with the Conservatives.
In Westminster, completely irrespective of independence, a Conservative or Labour majority, or let’s hope a hung parliament, the SNP, having followed BBC Parliament very closely, have and will represent Scotland’s best interests there. I say this as an exiled outside observer living in England and a member of the Green Party.