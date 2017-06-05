Lot of words about nothing (Brian Nugent)

At the Althing debate I asked a question about foodbank usage among voters in Shetland which is increasing year on year.

I asked the Liberal Democrat candidate about his record in coalition of voting with the Tories on benefit issues.

I also asked the Tory candidate to defend his party benefit policies which have led to the increases in foodbank usage.

The very plausible Tory candidate ignored the question but used a lot of words to say nothing.

The Lib Dem candidate accused me of “weaponising” the foodbank issue, and said that this was not appropriate.

Given that in coalition government with the Tories, the Lib Dems voted on benefit issues like the bedroom tax, the Lib Dems share the blame for benefit changes and cuts leading to increases in foodbank usage.

Alistair Carmichael voted for the bedroom tax etc. If anyone “weaponised” the foodbank issue for voters in Orkney and Shetland it was our former MP.

Brian Nugent

Schoolhouse,

Hamnavoe,

Burra.