5th June 2017

Mandolin maestro shortlisted for top tutor award

Mandolin maestro shortlisted for top tutor award
0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News

An isles mandolin player has been shortlisted for a top music award after founding the Shetland Mandolin Band.

Tutor Jenny Henry is in the running for the Passing It On – Educator’s Award in the Hands up for Trad, Chorus Community Music Awards.

Jenny said the news came as a ‘bit of surprise”, with the 30-strong band being formed 18-months ago.

Since then the group, which includes players of a range of ages and abilities, has performed to hundreds of folk at the Shetland Folk Festival.

“The band has always been that size since the first night [of rehearsals],” said Jenny.

“I thought we would maybe get a dozen, but it’s stayed at that… All abilities are welcome, we try and write easier bits for folk that are  just learning.”

Looking back to the Clickimin folk festival gig, she said: “It was just brilliant. There were 750 folk and it seemed to go down well.

“Folk seemed to like the different types of music; you’re not playing sets that the fiddlers play. We went on a world tour at the folk festival and we did six sets with eight tunes and they were all from different countries.”

Some of the band members are students of Jenny’s as she holds regular classes at High Level Music.

“We’re hoping to have our own concert later in the year as a fund-raiser kind of thing,” she said.

“We’ve got enough material to put on our own concert with a couple of extra acts.”

Voting for the competition opens today and runs until 16th June. The nomination with the most votes will then be named winner of that category.

The announcement of each winner will be made via a live Facebook event on 22nd June presented by Ali Burns and Simon Thoumire.

To vote go to https://projects.handsupfortrad.scot/chorusawards/voting-now-open-in-chorus-community-music-awards-2017

Tags:
Hands up for Trad
Jenny Henry

AboutAdam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Hands up for Trad and Jenny Henry

Nerves and anticipation ahead of mandolin band’s debut
Nerves and anticipation ahead of mandolin band’s debut
26/04/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top