Planned road chipping work delayed

Planned surface dressing on the A970 North Road out of Lerwick on Sunday was cancelled because of rain.

The SIC had planned to close the road, above Sutherland’s Garage, while the work was done “to ensure the safety of roadworkers and to give the dressing sufficient time to bond to the road surface”.

However, rain yesterday morning and the possibility of more rainfall throughout the day meant the work was clled off. It will be done later in the summer.

Surface dressing, including chipping, continues this week in parts of Lerwick and the Central Mainland, before moving to the North Isles and North Mainland next week.