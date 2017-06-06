Former NHS finance chief take on enterprise agency role

Former NHS Shetland head of finance Nick Kenton has been appointed to a similar position with economic and community development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Mr Kenton will become the new director of finance and corporate services on 4th July, taking over from Forbes Duithie who retired last month after 15 years in the job.

Originally from Nottingham, Mr Kenton has spent all of his 29-year career to date working in the health service. After his seven-year stint with NHS Shetland he moved to NHS Highland.

He has an honours degree in economics and politics and qualified as a chartered public finance accountant.

Through his NHS roles he has experience of working closely with private, public and third sector partners, including several local authorities and the Scottish government.

HIE interim chief executive Charlotte Wright said: “This is a key role for HIE. Nick Kenton brings a great deal of relevant experience to the post that will prove invaluable as we continue to use our resources as wisely as possible to maximise our impact across every part of the region.”

Mr Kenton added: “I am delighted to have been appointed director of finance and corporate services at HIE and am greatly looking forward to the challenge.

“I have lived in the Highlands and Islands region for 13 years (firstly in Shetland and latterly in Inverness) and I am aware of the crucial role HIE plays in the well-being of the region from both an economic and community resilience point of view.

“It will be both a privilege and a great responsibility to be part of that.”