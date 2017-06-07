7th June 2017

Promote Shetland staff being made redundant

1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News

Promote Shetland staff working through Shetland Amenity Trust are being made redundant, after Shetland Islands Council has decided it will not award the Promote Shetland contract to any outside body.

Shetland Amenity Trust has held the contract for the last eight years and says it is “absolutely confident that its Promote Shetland team has done everything it was asked for and more – it has raised the profile of Shetland globally and helped to attract people to live in Shetland, to invest and visit”.

Projects managed by the Promote Shetland team within Shetland Amenity Trust, include:

• The Shetland.org website

• Live streaming Up Helly Aa and other Shetland events

• 60 North magazine

• Shetland Wool Week

The trust said it has budgeted carefully and successfully, and raised extra funding to cover specific projects and meeting all required deadlines.

It said in a statement this morning: “The Shetland Islands Council decision means that a redundancy process for our valued Promote Shetland staff is necessary and sadly underway.

“Trustees are deeply disappointed by this decision which will undoubtedly undermine Shetland’s efforts to promote our islands as a desirable place to live, invest, work
and visit. It will seriously damage tourism and other industries.”

The SIC has sent out letters this week to those interested in the Promote Shetland contract.

It stated that a decision had been made not to award a contract for the service as evaluation of tenders meant that no tender achieved a sufficient score for the quality of submission.

• More in Friday’s Shetland Times.

Promote Shetland
Shetland Amenity Trust

AboutAdam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

One comment

  1. Johan Adamson

    No one was good enough? Strange decision leaving us with no service? What a shame.

    Reply

