7th June 2017

Scrap metal pays the way for good causes

Back row (from left)b: Kate Fisher and Denise Chisholm (Bilfinger); Stephen Johnson (Cape Environmental Services); Ewan Anderson (Dogs Against Drugs); Iain Robinson (BP SVT); Ray Coutts (Cape Environmental Services); Steve Cowie (BP area operations manager); Frank Docherty (Cape Environmental general manager). Front: Marie Manson (Sands); Amy Uren (MS Society); Lynne Croy (Macmillan Cancer Support); Michael Coutts (Dogs Against Drugs); Eleanor Robertson (Disability Shetland); Stanley Robertson (Kiran’s Trust); Clint Sentance (Shetland Bereavement Support Services); Anouska Civico (Mind Your Head).
Photo Taken by Anne Clark

 

Several local good causes have reaped the benefit of recycling – with funds raids by selling scrap metal being donated to them.

Between August 2004 and March this year BP, on behalf of the Sullom Voe Terminal owners and Cape Environmental Services, has raised a total of £99,094 through the sale of scrap via the terminal waste management contract.

BP management agreed that money raised from the sale of skipped scrap metal should be donated to good causes. Bosses said staff across the site should be praised for excellent waste segregation.

Following a request for nominations to Sullom Voe Terminal employees, the following charities were chosen to benefit to the sum of £31,500.
Each receiving £3,500 were: Shetland Bereavement Support Service, MS Society Shetland Branch, Macmillan Cancer Support, Disability Shetland, Kiran’s Trust, Parkinson’s, Shetland Sands, Shetland Dogs against Drugs and Mind Your Head.

BP and Cape have a waste policy that promotes elimination, reuse and recycling. Site scrap metal recycling is achieved by good waste segregation.

