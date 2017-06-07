Scrap metal pays the way for good causes

Several local good causes have reaped the benefit of recycling – with funds raids by selling scrap metal being donated to them.

Between August 2004 and March this year BP, on behalf of the Sullom Voe Terminal owners and Cape Environmental Services, has raised a total of £99,094 through the sale of scrap via the terminal waste management contract.

BP management agreed that money raised from the sale of skipped scrap metal should be donated to good causes. Bosses said staff across the site should be praised for excellent waste segregation.

Following a request for nominations to Sullom Voe Terminal employees, the following charities were chosen to benefit to the sum of £31,500.

Each receiving £3,500 were: Shetland Bereavement Support Service, MS Society Shetland Branch, Macmillan Cancer Support, Disability Shetland, Kiran’s Trust, Parkinson’s, Shetland Sands, Shetland Dogs against Drugs and Mind Your Head.

BP and Cape have a waste policy that promotes elimination, reuse and recycling. Site scrap metal recycling is achieved by good waste segregation.