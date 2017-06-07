7th June 2017

Three jobs to go from Promote Shetland, amenity trust chairman confirms

5 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

The future of Promote Shetland is hanging in the balance following news Shetland Islands Council will not renew Shetland Amenity Trust’s contract, according to trust chairman Brian Gregson.

He says the decision showed the SIC does not have any intention of continuing to promote the isles and said three people would be losing their jobs as a result. One of those is understood to be manager Andy Steven, who is also acting as amenity trust general manager following the death of Jimmy Moncrieff.

Shetland Amenity Trust chairman Bran Gregson.

The trust’s extended contract for running Promote Shetland expires at the end of this month, said Mr Gregson.

“We are still working out how we’re going to organise that. We’ve necessarily had to start the redundancy process because it affects people’s lives.”

Mr Gregson added the trust was also examining some of the “commitments” Promote Shetland had made. He said Shetland Wool Week would take place “this year” but did not give any assurances beyond that.

“There are things like wool week, for example, which is already fully booked for this year.

“We’ve actually got somebody looking specifically at that.

“Wool week will take place this year anyway, but beyond that we’ll have to see.”

He said the 60 North magazine was “up for grabs”.

“Certainly, by the end of the month we won’t have the editorial team that put that together, so that’s very much one of the questions that we are having to try to answer.”

He added: “We have been working on the basis of a decision taken by the council in September last year to continue the funding at the level which it has been and to issue another contract in January this year.

 

We’re disappointed for Shetland because we think it is an essential thing to develop Shetland and make it an attractive place to live and work. BRIAN GREGSON

 

“That was done and we bid for it. At the end of three months we heard nothing and were asked if we would consider a three month extension. That extension ends on 30th June, and in the meantime we’ve had a meeting on Monday followed by a hard copy letter yesterday saying we hadn’t been awarded the contract, and nobody else had either.”

He added: “Promoting Shetland is what the amenity trust has been doing for 30-odd years. We were delighted when eight or nine years ago the council said, ‘this is important to do, we want to promote that’.

“They drafted a contract which we won fair and square and allowed us to develop the team to run it.

“We’re disappointed for Shetland because we think it is an essential thing to develop Shetland and make it an attractive place to live and work.

“We’re disappointed by that side of it because the council apparently doesn’t have any intentions of continuing to promote Shetland, dare I say. Obviously we’re disappointed on our own behalf because we happen to think we’ve done a pretty good job since we’ve had the contract.”

• In-depth coverage in this week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Brian Gregson
Contract
Job Losses
Promote Shetland
Shetland Amenity Trust
Shetland Wool Week

AboutRyan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

5 comments

  1. Gradon Forsyth

    I am just writing to say that I am shocked to discover the Shetland council’s decision to stop the funding of the Shetland amenity trust, so much that I have opened up an online petition to try to reverse the decision as I feel it is vital to sustain Shetland on the world map

    Reply
  2. Alan Skinner

    I have just heard Councillor Cooper being interviewed on Radio Shetland. He seemed completely unprepared and not at all in charge of the facts. It is astonishing that he is Chairman of Development. The tender process sounds a completely unprofessional shambles. There is obviously no contingency plan from the Council and Shetland’s reputation is damaged yet again.
    There have to be resignations or dismissals after this fiasco. Promote Shetland have done an absolutely outstanding job and it is outrageous that excellent quality people should be made redundant. I have been complimentary about the Council’s performance over the last five years, but this is a shameful beginning for the new regime.

    Reply
    • Louise Scollay

      Reckon Dianne Abbot could of done a better job of explaining yun as Cllr Cooper! (and that’s saying something)
      This is such a short sighted decision. The implications of this are going to be devastating to Shetland, it’s brand and it’s tourism.

      Reply
  4. Peter Hamilton

    Oh no Louise! I had been hoping this would have been an election free thread. Time now for Ian, John and Gordon to make some spurious connection in order to attack Miriam Brett…

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Brian Gregson, Contract, Job Losses, Promote Shetland, Shetland Amenity Trust and Shetland Wool Week

Promote Shetland staff being made redundant
Promote Shetland staff being made redundant
07/06/2017
Bruck pickers will be out in force for 30th Voar Redd Up
Bruck pickers will be out in force for 30th Voar Redd Up
17/04/2017
Still time to register for annual Voar Redd Up
Still time to register for annual Voar Redd Up
15/04/2017
Sponsors announced for second Shetland Boat Week festival
Sponsors announced for second Shetland Boat Week festival
03/04/2017
Levenwick lass Gudrun named Shetland Wool Week patron
Levenwick lass Gudrun named Shetland Wool Week patron
18/03/2017
Dates announced as amenity trust will hold 30th annual voar clean-up
Dates announced as amenity trust will hold 30th annual voar clean-up
06/03/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top