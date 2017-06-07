Vote for change (Miriam Brett)
‘Other than marching against the Iraq war through the streets of Lerwick, one of my earliest memories of being politically active was listening to Alistair Carmichael speak about human rights at our Amnesty International group at Anderson High School. I struggle to comprehend how the person who spoke so passionately about social justice could prop up a Tory government to oversee cuts that disproportionately harmed the vulnerable, or describe the abhorrent bedroom tax as “a necessary change”.
If the mountain of leaflets is anything to go by, it is clear that there has been a concerted effort to make my candidacy about another referendum. In reality, my party and I have a strong and principled record of challenging an increasingly reckless agenda at Westminster. We have been consistent in our opposition to inhumane welfare cuts, consistent in the need to inject the economy with the investment necessary to stimulate meaningful growth, consistent in our opposition to £120bn of public money squandered on redundant nuclear weapons, and consistent in our drive for a robust and sustainable future energy strategy.
Even as the third largest party, we have managed to push through u-turns on proposed cuts that would have harmed household incomes, pushed through landmark legislation to end violence against women and forced a review into tax evasion. That is what getting on with the day job looks like, and that is precisely what I intend to do.
I read the letter from the Tory candidate about why a vote for the SNP is a vote for cuts with some bemusement – the irony of a Conservative complaining about cuts after imposing years of austerity was not lost on me. The Scottish Government funding from Westminster is an overall figure, much of which cannot be used to fund public services. By the end of 2015-16, £2.3 billion worth of cuts were made to the budget available for public services in Scotland by the Liberal Democrat and Conservative government, in the name of counterproductive austerity that has failed society and failed our economy.
The most logical step would be to stop austerity at its source, and that is precisely what I will fight for. The vision set out in my party’s manifesto is bold and progressive.
I will reject austerity, and push for investment in the UK economy to allow it to flourish. On pensions, I will remain determined and committed to securing the triple lock, and supporting the incredible Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign.
The majority of people here voted to remain in the EU, but even many of those who voted to leave have real concerns about the extreme Brexit now being pursued.
I will stand up for our local sectors. I will continue – in all circumstances – to demand the scrapping or radical reform of the Common Fisheries Policy. Securing the rights of EU citizens who have made our isles their home will be a priority. Diversity has enriched our community, and I will be unapologetic in my desire to provide EU citizens the security they deserve. Moreover, I will demand the UK government pass on the £190 million additional EU ‘convergence uplift’ funding for our farmers, and push to ensure that the UK Government fights for our local farmers.
One of the most prevalent issues of the last few years has been that of the presence of food banks across the UK and indeed in our isles. When the Liberal Democrat and Conservative coalition took power in 2010, 61,468 emergency food parcels were provided to people unable to feed themselves. By the time the austerity coalition years ended, that figure was over 1,000,000. According to the Trussell Trust the main reasons that people are forced to go to food banks are low incomes, benefit delays and benefit changes.
I will fight for the minimum wage to match the Living Wage, taking it to over £10 an hour by the end of parliament to tackle the problems experienced by low-income households. I will furthermore fight to see damaging welfare reform policies reversed to alleviate the pressure on households. Moreover, SNP MPs will continue to oppose disgusting policies such as the rape clause and the bedroom tax.
In my current role as an advisor, I supported our MPs to back a commitment to Universal Service Obligation, and will now call for it to cover up to 30 Mbps with a mechanism to ensure rural areas are not left behind, as well as pushing for mobile connectivity.
To ensure that our community is not unfairly treated, I will push to regulate delivery charges for rural communities – It is wholly unfair that we pay a disproportionate charge. Furthermore, similar to the City Deals provided for areas such as Stirling and Aberdeen, I will push for UK Government funding for an Islands Deal for Orkney and Shetland.
Orkney and Shetland have voted Liberal Democrat for nearly 70 years, but I do not believe that they are the party they once were. I offer a fresh voice that will fight for our voice to be at the heart of the Westminster agenda, that will stand up for our local industries throughout the Brexit negotiation process, and that will be a champion for the Northern Isles. I hope that tomorrow, when you enter the polling station to cast your vote, you will vote for change.
Miriam Brett
SNP candidate
Miriam Brett. How much of the above did you write yourself in your own words, and how much was copy & pasted/pro forma pre-drafted SNP authored literature? As beyond the couple of opening and couple of closing paragraphs, I’m struggling to tell.
Wellington reputedly said of Napoleon’s army at Waterloo, “they just keep coming in the same old way.” And so it is with the SNP. They never learn.
Noticeable by its absence from Ms Brett’s letter is any bragging about local achievements. Instead she focuses on threadbare national soundbites – “greedy Tories”, austerity”, etc.
Local issues include:
• 23 per cent cut in SIC funding since 2011, while the SNP Scottish government received an increase from Westminster;
• Repeated false claim they will “radically renegotiate” the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) on rejoining the EU, knowing it to be non-negotiable;
• Ms Brett’s refusal to sign Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) Brexit pledge to fight for full abrogation of the CFP;
• Reneged undertaking to fund Shetland’s inter-island ferry funding deficit (£6.5 million annual subsidy by SIC);
• Reneged pledge to cut NorthLink ferry fares;
SNP Westminster MPs take their orders from Nicola Sturgeon. Why reward the above scandals by voting SNP Brett, now?
Voters are not stupid. I repeat my oft-stated advice to the SNP: If you want to win you must change. Change your attitude to the Northern Isles and change your damaging policies. Then you may get somewhere.
Re bedroom tax – so you think it’s okay for people not getting housing benefit to live within their means in a one bed dwelling but as tax payers, should subsidise some folk who refuse to take in lodgers/transfer to a smaller dwelling? There are cases whereby people want to move to a smaller property but none are available or were on the waiting list for a two bed but offered a three bed, etc.
The Gov. stated they want to secure the rights of Brits living outwith the UK within the EU and that it must go hand in hand with those EU nationals living here – YOU state your priority is EU Nationals living here – clock the difference.
You can’t legislate to end violence towards women, you can legislate to penalise those found guilty and powers of arrest without the victim’s statement; that’s different but not the same as legislating towards ending violence towards women.
The SNP should be judged on its record – they fail to recognise democratic process, fail with payments towards crofters, can’t even get their own website working adequately.
Time for a change – ZERO SNP representation in Westminster would be excellent!
I see that the three posters ahead of me – Michael Garriock, John Tulloch and Suzy Jolly – have no answer to the important points Miriam makes in her letter about the record of the SNP in the Westminster parliament. Instead, they attempt to muddy the waters by bringing in irrelevant points about the performance of the devolved administration in Holyrood. For the umpteenth time, this isn’t a Holyrood election, folks, but a UK general election.
The SNP is poised yet again to have the largest number of Scottish MPs and thus be the party which can justifiably say it represents Scotland. The UK-based parties will soon forget Scotland’s interests after tomorrow – and that includes the interests of Shetland and Orkney. We will certainly see that during brexit.
It therefore makes sense to return an SNP MP who will be part of a strong and capable group which will help to protect our interests, particularly in the context of a much-reduced Tory majority. Help the SNP to hold the Tories to account on all the important issues – including the position of fishing during the brexit negotiations. The Tories are certainly capable of bargaining that away.
@ Robert Sim – You should have gone to Specsavers (or better still, a local optician as opposed to a national chain). If Miriam wants to muddy the waters regarding bedroom tax and the other points I commented upon, I have every right to reply.
The SNP’s record in Westminster? So that’s the one whereby they were reported as having no respect for the place and behaving appallingly, right? I have no faith in Miriam Brett whatsoever. I wouldn’t vote for her if she was the only candidate standing. I do not believe she has the skills for the job. The SNP are yesterday’s news and are losing support daily.
Same old story, austerity and wicked Westminster, SNP funding cuts to Shetland, greatest cuts to any authority in Scotland. Not even a passing reference from Miriam Brett of Edinburgh forcing austerity on Shetland.
I am no great friend of the liberals, but they are benign and forthright. Miriam’s vote for change? More SNP division, more endless indy refs, Sturgeon already talking Indie 3. More young children inspiring Miriam by becoming politicised for her PR efforts and SNP indoctrination. Sturgeon is now a proven liar or a breaker of confidences; Miriam works for Sturgeon! Miriam’s, changes, I would hate my kids to have to live with those, I will vote against the SNP.