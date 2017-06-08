Today’s guest, Gavin Bell, is a speaker, blogger, and founder of Edinburgh-based social media agency, ‪@BlueCliffMedia. Gavin is proud to tell everyone that he grew up in Shetland.

Hear him explain to Thor Holt how a childhood in Shetland shaped his future.

From tales of clambering up the cliffs, to leaping into the sea and coping with being the son of a police area commander. You won’t want to miss Gavin’s chat with Thor.