8th June 2017

PODCAST: Gavin Bell – jumping in the deep end iTunes RSS

Today’s guest, Gavin Bell, is a speaker, blogger, and founder of Edinburgh-based social media agency, ‪@BlueCliffMedia. Gavin is proud to tell everyone that he grew up in Shetland.

From tales of clambering up the cliffs, to leaping into the sea and coping with being the son of a police area commander. You won’t want to miss Gavin’s chat with Thor.

