Flybe to compete against Loganair and Promote Shetland’s future is in the air

• Promote Shetland has been sent in a tail-spin with three redundancies

• Loganair has insisted it is “ready for the fight” with Flybe as a direct rival

• Read our extensive Junior Inter-County coverage

• Council is overwhelmed by applications from people keen to take up Foula job

• Pensioner scammed out of thousands of pounds

• New superintendent sets out his stall over burning issues

• Museum marks 10th birthday

• Charisma to get new life in Iceland

• Read our Father’s Day feature