9th June 2017

Flybe to compete against Loganair and Promote Shetland’s future is in the air

Flybe to compete against Loganair and Promote Shetland’s future is in the air
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

• Promote Shetland has been sent in a tail-spin with three redundancies

• Loganair has insisted it is “ready for the fight” with Flybe as a direct rival

• Read our extensive Junior Inter-County coverage

• Council is overwhelmed by applications from people keen to take up Foula job

• Pensioner scammed out of thousands of pounds

• New superintendent sets out his stall over burning issues

• Museum marks 10th birthday

• Charisma to get new life in Iceland

• Read our Father’s Day feature

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top