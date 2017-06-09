Games outfits unveiled for Gotland action

Team Shetland’s brand, spanking new kit certainly got the “seal of approval” when it was launched on Wednesday.

In a rather unusual kit launch four members of the 129-strong squad boarded a salmon boat being made by workers at team sponsor Malakoff.

An engine is yet to be fitted, so there was no maiden voyage, however a couple of seals seemed to be big fans of the athletes’ new attire.

“It’s not long [until the Island Games],” said SIGA chairwoman Karen Woods.

“We’re on the boat two weeks tonight, so heading out, so it’s getting quite exciting now.”

Gotland is the first time Shetland has a gymnastics team competing in the games and Woods said the girls were really excited to be taking part.

“The swimmers have been along a couple of times before so they know the ropes so they are getting quite excited as well.”

Final preparations are taking place and ironing out the final issues.