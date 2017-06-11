11th June 2017

Paint poured over ‘Ferrari lookalike’

Police are seeking information following reports of two weekend vandalisms – one of which saw pale green paint being poured and wiped over an exotic sports car.

The incident happened between Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday morning, when what police describe as a yellow “Ferrari lookalike” car was entirely covered with the paint.

Meanwhile, a shed within the grounds of Mossbank Primary School was damaged at a similar time.

Police believe the two incidents may be connected.

They are urging witnesses to telephone Lerwick Police Station on 101.

