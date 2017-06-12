12th June 2017

Record-breaking performance by young athletes

0 comments, , by , in Sport

Twelve athletes from Shetland took part in the annual Scottish Schools Track and Field Championships in Grangemouth at the weekend, representing both Anderson High School and Sandwick Junior High School.

Seumas MacKay was in record-breaking form. Photo: Kevin Jones

They returned home with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals and there were 15 PBs in total, making it the best performance ever by Shetland athletes at these championships.

Seumas Mackay won gold in the U17 800m in a new Shetland Senior record of 1.54.36 knocking more than three seconds off his own recently set record and in doing so was awarded a cup for the best 800m performance at this year’s championships.

He also won silver in the U17 1,500m in a new Shetland senior record of 4.08.96 again knocking over three seconds off the previous record.

Leigh Nicolson won silver in the U17 Girls Javelin with a PB of 35.14m. Both these athletes will now go on to represent Scotland in the Schools International in Dublin in July.

Katie Dinwoodie won two bronze medals in the U15 100m and 200m sprints.

Tags:
Athletics
Katie Dinwoodie
Leigh Nicolson
Scottish Schools Track and Field
Seumas Mackay

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Athletics, Katie Dinwoodie, Leigh Nicolson, Scottish Schools Track and Field and Seumas Mackay

Athletes star in North District track and field championships
Athletes star in North District track and field championships
15/05/2017
Shetland lead after first day of Junior Inter County
Shetland lead after first day of Junior Inter County
04/06/2016
University championship bronze for Leask – VIDEO
University championship bronze for Leask – VIDEO
02/03/2016
Emotional last day as Team Shetland ends games with 23 medals
Emotional last day as Team Shetland ends games with 23 medals
03/07/2015
Team Shetland hits 20 with more to come
Team Shetland hits 20 with more to come
03/07/2015
Team Shetland hits double figures in day three of the island games
Team Shetland hits double figures in day three of the island games
01/07/2015
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top