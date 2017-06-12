Record-breaking performance by young athletes

Twelve athletes from Shetland took part in the annual Scottish Schools Track and Field Championships in Grangemouth at the weekend, representing both Anderson High School and Sandwick Junior High School.

They returned home with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals and there were 15 PBs in total, making it the best performance ever by Shetland athletes at these championships.

Seumas Mackay won gold in the U17 800m in a new Shetland Senior record of 1.54.36 knocking more than three seconds off his own recently set record and in doing so was awarded a cup for the best 800m performance at this year’s championships.

He also won silver in the U17 1,500m in a new Shetland senior record of 4.08.96 again knocking over three seconds off the previous record.

Leigh Nicolson won silver in the U17 Girls Javelin with a PB of 35.14m. Both these athletes will now go on to represent Scotland in the Schools International in Dublin in July.

Katie Dinwoodie won two bronze medals in the U15 100m and 200m sprints.