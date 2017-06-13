Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has died this morning following a crash in East Burrafirth yesterday.

Police, fire and ambulance were called at around 5pm yesterday after a red Honda CBF 125 motorcycle and a black Mitsubishi Trojan pick-up truck on the B9071 near Aith.

The 60-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Police say the road was closed both northbound and southbound and will remain closed today while a collision investigation takes place.

Road Policing Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Donald MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family at this very sad time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time in question and saw either vehicle to please get in touch on 101 as we establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The road will remain closed while a collision investigation team carry out enquiries at the scene and I would like to thank the public in advance for their patience.”