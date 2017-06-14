Songwriter Willy Mason adds Lerwick date to Scottish tour

Willy Mason been described as having a sound that “recalls Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash along with the cynicism of grunge and punk”.

And the acclaimed singer-songwriter will be playing in Shetland at the end of the month in what the promoters are billing as an “up-close and personal” concert.

Mason, from Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, will play the British Legion, Lerwick on Monday 26th June.

He first hit the headlines in 2005 with his range of powerful songs like Oxygen, which made the UK’s top 30. After supporting major acts, including Radiohead and My Morning Jacket, and a tour with Mumford & Sons he played at several festivals including Glastonbury.

A break back in Martha’s Vineyard followed before Mason burst back on the scene in s2012 with the album Carry On. Ullapool-based Beyond Presents have organised a four-date Scottish tour with the Lerwick leg in association with Davie Gardner’s Atlantic Edge.