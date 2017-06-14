14th June 2017

Whalsay customers told not to drink tap water

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Whalsay residents have been advised not to use tap water for drinking or cooking after higher than normal levels of aluminium were discovered.

The old and new water treatment stations at Loch of Huxter, Whalsay.

Scottish Water issued the advice with “immediate effect”. Customers in Marrister, Brough, Challister and Skaw are affected.

The move comes weeks after a new “state of the art” water treatment plant came online.

Some customers reported an unusual taste in the water. Scottish Water detected the spike in aluminium levels and in a statement said work was taking place to “resolve this problem and to return supplies to normal” Efforts were also being taken to ensure there were enough “resources” in Whalsay to help customers.

An information leaflet and bottled water are being delivered to all affected properties overnight.

A new water treatment works recently came on stream in Whalsay which Scottish water said was “producing very high-quality water”.

The £5 million plant at Huxter includes a “nano-filtration system and reverse osmosis technology”. Earlier this month senior project manager David Kitching said customers would “benefit from fresher, cleaner water from the state of the art” plant.

The supplier blamed “the existing older water network and pipes in the affected area [for] changing the characteristics of the newly supplied water, resulting in a deterioration of water quality and requiring the implementation of this restriction.”

The system is being flushed and a “robust programme” of sampling is taking place.

Scottish Water’s statement added: “Public health is our main priority at all times and we have robust procedures in place to monitor and analyse water quality. We would ask customers to follow the advice that has been issued, while we work to resolve the current problem. We want to apologise to customers for the inconvenience this issue has caused.”

Tags:
Contamination
Scottish Water
Whalsay

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Contamination, Scottish Water and Whalsay

‘Per head’ funding not fair (Duncan Simpson)
‘Per head’ funding not fair (Duncan Simpson)
07/06/2017
WATCH: Lib Dem hopeful Carmichael finds support in Whalsay
WATCH: Lib Dem hopeful Carmichael finds support in Whalsay
29/05/2017
Easter Monday holiday will mean fewer inter-island ferries
Easter Monday holiday will mean fewer inter-island ferries
15/04/2017
Council turned down Norwegian loan for tunnel to Whalsay, ASCC meeting hears
Council turned down Norwegian loan for tunnel to Whalsay, ASCC meeting hears
15/10/2016
Whalsay tunnel, Brexit opportunities and the isles’ accent in this week’ Shetland Times
Whalsay tunnel, Brexit opportunities and the isles’ accent in this week’ Shetland Times
14/10/2016
Work to begin on pipe replacement in Lerwick’s Twageos area
Work to begin on pipe replacement in Lerwick’s Twageos area
08/10/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top