Shetlander Jacqui Watt enjoys a conversation with Thor Holt about what made her move from Shetland and how she ended up living near Melbourne.

The chat takes in growing up in Scalloway, her university days in Edinburgh, working alongside Morgan Goodlad in the “first and only politically coloured council” and the similarities between Shetland and Australia.

Part of Jacqui’s work in Shetland involved “engaging with the community on what we could afford”. She admits questions remain about how successful that was.

And she recalls the summer of 2005 when the island games were hosted in Shetland.

Down Under she lives in a town akin to “Lerwick without the sea” and admits she is puzzled by the “hot north wind”.

Enjoy Thor’s chat with Jacqui and please let us know if there are any ex-pat Shetlanders you’d like to hear interviewed.