The man who died following a West Side crash on Monday has been named as 60 year-old Robert Iain Gidney, of Sandness.

Mr Gidney, known as Ian, died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

He had been riding his red Honda CBF 125 motorcycle on Monday when he was involved in an accident with a black Mitsubishi Trojan pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up was not injured.