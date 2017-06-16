16th June 2017

Man airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital last night after a serious accident.

The incident happened on the B9076 north of Brae at Voxter between 5 and 6pm.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The coastguard helicopter was called to assist the ambulance service.

The casualty was taken to the Clickimin Leisure Centre before being transferred by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

A condition up-date has not been made available.

The incident follows a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at East Burrafirth on Monday.

