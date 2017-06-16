Power station row and a fatal motorbike crash

• Closure of Lerwick Power Station draws closer following plans for a subsea cable

• Tributes are paid after a motorcyclist died in a fatal crash

• A much-anticipated farm shop in Cunningsburgh opens today

• We’ll have a full round-up of the local general election results

• Living Lerwick is backed by the council – without the £100,000 sum to help finance it

• Maintaining Pilot Us is putting a strain on museum funds

• Read our Oot and Aboot feature

• See our exclusive story and video on the return to the isles of Inter County motocross