16th June 2017

Power station row and a fatal motorbike crash

Power station row and a fatal motorbike crash
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

• Closure of Lerwick Power Station draws closer following plans for a subsea cable

• Tributes are paid after a motorcyclist died in a fatal crash

• A much-anticipated farm shop in Cunningsburgh opens today

• We’ll have a full round-up of the local general election results

• Living Lerwick is backed by the council – without the £100,000 sum to help finance it

• Maintaining Pilot Us is putting a strain on museum funds

• Read our Oot and Aboot feature

• See our exclusive story and video on the return to the isles of Inter County motocross

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top