Power station row and a fatal motorbike crash
• Closure of Lerwick Power Station draws closer following plans for a subsea cable
• Tributes are paid after a motorcyclist died in a fatal crash
• A much-anticipated farm shop in Cunningsburgh opens today
• We’ll have a full round-up of the local general election results
• Living Lerwick is backed by the council – without the £100,000 sum to help finance it
• Maintaining Pilot Us is putting a strain on museum funds
• Read our Oot and Aboot feature
• See our exclusive story and video on the return to the isles of Inter County motocross