16th June 2017

Van’s ‘dangerous manoeuvre’

0 comments, , by , in News

Information is being sought after reports of a dangerous manoeuvre involving an LEF van in Lerwick two weeks ago.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 5pm on Friday 2nd June.

The white van was seen attempting to overtake a cyclist near the blind summit on the South Road, past the Sound Primary School, travelling out of Lerwick.

An oncoming car had to brake sharply. Any witnesses are being asked to call 101.

Meanwhile, a car was vandalised in King Harald Street between 7.45pm on 6th June and 7.20am on 7th June.

A rear windscreen wiper was broken off a blue car parked opposite the turn into King Haakon Street.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top