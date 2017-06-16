Van’s ‘dangerous manoeuvre’

Information is being sought after reports of a dangerous manoeuvre involving an LEF van in Lerwick two weeks ago.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 5pm on Friday 2nd June.

The white van was seen attempting to overtake a cyclist near the blind summit on the South Road, past the Sound Primary School, travelling out of Lerwick.

An oncoming car had to brake sharply. Any witnesses are being asked to call 101.

Meanwhile, a car was vandalised in King Harald Street between 7.45pm on 6th June and 7.20am on 7th June.

A rear windscreen wiper was broken off a blue car parked opposite the turn into King Haakon Street.