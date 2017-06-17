18th June 2017

Maver hat trick sees Spurs win dramatic Manson Cup final

A Sam Maver hat trick in the Manson Cup final saw Spurs add to their silverware – in a dramatic tie that went to extra time.

Facing Lerwick rivals Celtic it was Spurs who found themselves behind in the opening minutes thanks to a James Aitken goal.
But Spurs were back on level terms moments before the break when Maver scored in the 44th minute.
If that gave Spurs a boost going into half-time it was Celtic who seized the initiative after the restart with Roy Wood putting them ahead again. And it looked like they had done enough to win the Manson Cup as the clock ticked down.
However, it was not to be thanks to another late goal from Maver who lobbed the keeper to level the match and send the final into extra time.
There was more drama as Wood was given his marching orders after a second yellow card.
Then in the 119th minute, Maver popped up again to bag his hat trick and win the cup for Spurs. The trophy was presented to Spurs’ stand-in captain Grant Wood (Sam Ward was substituted) by Robbie Leslie of the competition sponsors Northwards.
