WATCH: Riot of colour as Midsummer Carnival takes over the streets of Lerwick

There was a riot of noise and colour on the streets of Lerwick this evening – all thanks to the Midsummer Carnival.

A brisk breeze was blowing as the gathered Jarls’ Squads and floats set off from the Lower Hillhead.

The white cladding on the town hall was fluttering in the breeze but thankfully the rain that had soaked the town during the morning did not return as a good crowd lined the streets to watch the carnival procession. If the precipitation held off, it was raining coins as donations for the Callum Younger Reach Fund made their way onto the floats and collection buckets.

In among the procession were the princesses, five Jarls’ Squads as well as the pipe band and plenty of pirates. There was also an appearance from two motocross riders pulling stunts that would ordinarily have caught the eye of the accompanying emergency services. But this was carnival day and it was all part of the fun.

Among the more eye-catching floats were the rival pirates (were any of the Caribbean?) with a huge skeleton on board one float reaching out into the crowd. The other pirates, towed by a tractor, were from Yell Sound.

And next year’s Jarl’s Squad got in the spirit with a colourful float on a Mexican theme complete with sombreros and cacti.

