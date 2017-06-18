Bishop thanks foodbank volunteers during Lerwick visit

Bishop of Aberdeen Hugh Gilbert and Shetland’s new Catholic priest Ambrose Flavell visited the Shetland foodbank to learn more about the organisation.The Rt Rev Mr Gilbert was in the isles for a weekend confirmation service and he and Fr Flavell, who was recently installed at St Margaret’s Church, Lerwick, met foodbank manager David Grieve. The Bishop had praise for the volunteers who run the “good and very necessary” service.

He told the visitors about how the foodbank operated and spoke about a special food collection taking place at Tesco in Lerwick on Friday and Saturday 23rd and 24th June.

Mr Grieve said: “The summer special is when we try to boost our stock of food to support our work through the summer months. Customers at Tesco are asked to buy one or two food items to donate to the foodbank and place in the prominent trolleys at the shop entrance.”

The Bishop thanked Mr Grieve and the foodbank volunteers for the work they do.