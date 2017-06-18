18th June 2017

Swedish yacht towed into small boat harbour

A Swedish yacht was towed into Lerwick Harbour in the early hours of Sunday after she started taking on water about a mile south of Bressay.

The Hannah M, which had two crew, made the call at around 12.30am and the Lerwick lifeboat volunteers were paged.

The RNLI vessel, Michael and Jane Vernon was launched with five crew on board. They were on the scene at about 1am and put a pump on board the yacht. She was then towed back to the small boat harbour arriving around 2am.

A waiting fire crew pumped out the Hannah M.

 

Tags:
coastguard
lifeboat
Small Boat Harbour
yachts

