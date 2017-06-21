21st June 2017

Jail for man who supplied heroin

, by , in Headlines, News

A man from Lerwick has been jailed after he admitted supplying heroin in the town on 21st June last year.

Kevin Goodlad, 43, of North Lochside, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court earlier this year. On Wednesday he was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The first time offender was found to have more than £3,000 worth of the class-A drug in his possession when searched by police.

Defence agent Craig Dewar said that Goodlad had been “candid” in background reports. Friends with drug abuse problems had asked him to become involved in the supply of drugs, Mr Dewar said, and after refusing “on a number of occasions” Goodlad eventually and “regrettably” acquiesced.

Mr Dewar said that his client was a “well thought of member of staff” at Glen Orchy House and that he was found to have a “low risk of reoffending” in his background reports.

The defence agent asked Sheriff Philip Mann to consider these points – alongside his previously clean criminal record – and urged the sheriff to deal with Goodlad by the means of a community-based sentence.

Mr Dewar added that the recent death of Goodlad’s father, who he had lived with for over 30 years, had had a “profound impact” on his client.

However, Sheriff Mann said that it was “very seldom” that he would not jail someone for dealing drugs.

He said: “I’ve said many times from the bench that people who choose to deal in drugs will be dealt with very severely.”

Sheriff Mann also noted the significant value of the drugs in deciding to sentence Goodlad to 14 months in jail. The sentence was reduced from 20 months to reflect his early plea.

Tags:
Class A Drugs
Drug Charges
Lerwick Sheriff Court

More articles about Class A Drugs, Drug Charges and Lerwick Sheriff Court

Nelson remanded in custody after drugs charges
Nelson remanded in custody after drugs charges
19/06/2017
Ban and fine for man who refused to give breath sample
Ban and fine for man who refused to give breath sample
25/05/2017
Woman remanded after facing fire raising charge
Woman remanded after facing fire raising charge
22/05/2017
Man jailed for threatening behaviour after failure to complete payback order
Man jailed for threatening behaviour after failure to complete payback order
11/05/2017
Repeat offender Hilditch jailed for 20 months
Repeat offender Hilditch jailed for 20 months
10/05/2017
Driver admits careless driving after hitting Hillhead bollards
Driver admits careless driving after hitting Hillhead bollards
08/05/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top