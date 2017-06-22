Thor Holt speaks to Shetland Island Games secretary Bob Kerr of @TeamShetland ahead of next week’s games in Gotland.

A team of 129 competitors, coaches and backroom staff have made the journey to the Swedish isle. And Shetland Times reporter Adam Guest has made the trip, too.

He will be doing daily updates on shetlandtimes.co.uk and on our Facebook and Twitter pages. A special pull-out supplement will be included with the paper on Fridays 30th June and 7th July.

Our coverage of the island games is sponsored by Harper Macleod, RSM, Shetland Powertools and TL Dallas.