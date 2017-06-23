23rd June 2017

Lifeboat crew praised and ‘White House’ news promised soon

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

• A couple had a lucky escape when their yacht began flooding south of Bressay

• A timescale outlining when council staff car return to ‘White House’ will be available soon

• Drunken sailors get all glammed up for carnival

• Great start for Cunningsburgh’s new farm shop

• Airport authority warned over traffic control centralisation plan

• Council kicks island games funding plea into long grass

• Trawler’s unexpected catch is century old bottle

• Fair Isle delight as lottery fund will keep lights on throughout the nights

• SFA boss welcomes fisheries bill announcement

• Bikers full of praise for north venue

• Racing driver Leith can’t believe his on-track success

• Plus, see our eight page island games preview

