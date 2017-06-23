NHS Board appoints new man to give medical advice

NHS Shetland has appointed Gilbert Ozuzu to the part-time post of medical director, replacing Roger Diggle who left recently to take up a job in Wales.

The three-days-a-week post provides medical advice and input to the board, as well as leadership to medical and dental staff in both primary and secondary care and to the ongoing development of the board’s clinical services.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said Mr Ozuzu would bring “considerable leadership experience” to NHS Shetland, having worked as a lead clinician for ophthalmology and lead governor with the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Roberts said: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Mr Ozuzu to this post. The role of medical director is key for any board and I look forward to working with him.

“Mr Ozuzu brings a range of leadership experience that will be extremely valuable to our work. I am also very pleased that his clinical input will support the work we are already progressing to treat many more of our eye patients in Shetland.”

Mr Ozuzu said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve as medical director and to contribute to the fantastic work being done to further develop eye care services in Shetland.

“My family and I are really looking forward to moving to Shetland and becoming members of this friendly and welcoming community.”

Mr Ozuzu is expected to take up the position at the beginning of October.